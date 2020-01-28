YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Cap of $16.40 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,847,856 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.