Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report $19.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.37 million and the lowest is $18.81 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $76.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $83.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

BBDC stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $527.36 million, a P/E ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.