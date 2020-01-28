Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $20.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.67 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $77.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDUS. National Securities began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

