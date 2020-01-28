Zacks: Analysts Set $48.00 Price Target for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James began coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Camden National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.0% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

