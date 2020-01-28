Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

