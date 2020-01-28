Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $31.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.81 million and the highest is $32.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $31.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $118.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.04 million to $119.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.87 million, with estimates ranging from $126.70 million to $137.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

