Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.50 Target Price for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

