Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.40 Price Target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

