Zacks: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

