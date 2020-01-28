Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF remained flat at $$50.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. Zalando has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

