Zap (ZAP) Tops One Day Volume of $34,610.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $696,247.00 and $34,610.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.05604418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00128736 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032863 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

