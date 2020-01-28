ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,672.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $26,672.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00607597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00125347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117384 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

