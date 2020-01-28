Zcoin Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and $7.03 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00057081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Koinex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01888302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.04112937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00650250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00126706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00724524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00609132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,348,718 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Coinroom, TDAX, Indodax, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Binance, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

