ZCore Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. ZCore has a market cap of $196,970.00 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,195,196 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

