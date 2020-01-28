Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $16,343.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,962,828 coins and its circulating supply is 12,962,828 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

