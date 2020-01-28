Zeitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $248,208.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,041 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

