Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $195,607.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

999 (999) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00062827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

