Zetacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,383.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $232,097.00 and approximately $12,383.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,045.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.20 or 0.04064762 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00702198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,995,625 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

