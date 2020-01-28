ZeusNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $19,074.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $19,074.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

