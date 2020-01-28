Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,083. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 257,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

