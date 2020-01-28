Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY19 guidance at $7.75 -7.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBH opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -302.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $151.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

