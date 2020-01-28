Zippie (ZIPT) Market Capitalization Hits $459,690.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Zippie has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $459,690.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zippie

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

