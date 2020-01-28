ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

