ZMINE Price Down 0.2% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market cap of $264,224.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00049368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00320013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007982 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

