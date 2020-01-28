Zogenix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,168 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,170% compared to the typical volume of 407 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,970. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

