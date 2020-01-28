zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.00 ($115.12).

ZO1 traded down €2.30 ($2.67) on Tuesday, reaching €74.30 ($86.40). 55,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.43. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.32 million and a PE ratio of -74.67.

zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

