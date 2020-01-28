ZPER Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit and Liquid. ZPER has a market capitalization of $838,297.00 and $1,139.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00314388 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007827 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allbit, Coinsuper, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

