ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 5.6% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00016166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.69 million and $92,257.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

