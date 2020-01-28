ZTCoin (ZT) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.00 or 0.05612355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.