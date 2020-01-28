ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $47,524.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00728712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

