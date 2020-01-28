Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,381 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 789,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 70.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 35,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,109. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.