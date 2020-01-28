Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,775 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 251.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,324. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,069,187 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

