Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,978 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,209 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,716 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,970 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. 2,656,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.