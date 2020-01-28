Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 255.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,115.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 246,455 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

