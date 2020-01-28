Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,538 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,982. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.