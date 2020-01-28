Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 28,204 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 454,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

