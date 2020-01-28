Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,438 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 292,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,678. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -376.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

