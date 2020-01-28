Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 876 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,418. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.06.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

