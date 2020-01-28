Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,907 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 218.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,666. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $193.96. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.