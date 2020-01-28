Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

