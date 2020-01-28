Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

