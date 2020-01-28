Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,935,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

COO traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.08. 8,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

