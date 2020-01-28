Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 652,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

