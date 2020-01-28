Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $14,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

AER traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,301. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

