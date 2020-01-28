Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 570,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,013. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.