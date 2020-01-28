Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 761.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after purchasing an additional 467,285 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $5,485,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $4,434,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,997. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

