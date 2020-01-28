Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.01 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after purchasing an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

AAP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,117. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

