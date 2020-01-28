Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after buying an additional 596,117 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at about $10,571,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2,350.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TAP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 44,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,399. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

