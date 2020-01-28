Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. 55,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,189. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

