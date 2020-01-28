Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.23 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in F5 Networks by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. 144,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

